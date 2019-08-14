|
|
DODGE CITY - Verla Dean Stauth, 92, peacefully passed away August 10, 2019 at Trinity Manor in Dodge City. Verla was born on May 26, 1927, in Minneola the daughter of Russell and Mabel (Creamer) Creech.
She attended Dodge City High School where she met Tommy Stauth. They were married in 1943 before Tommy left for World War II and were married for nearly sixty-three years before Tommy passed away in 2006. Tommy and Verla lived in Dodge City, Danville, California, Hays, and Wichita before she moved back to Dodge City.
Verla was a member of the Soroptimist Club, Squares and Pairs, and Bridge Club. She loved the Lord and was a member of Northwest Christian Church of Wichita and First Christian Church of Dodge City where she completed the four year intensive Menninger Bible Study.
She had a passion for books and continued to read until her passing. Verla worked at Bernina Sewing Center in Dodge City; they owned Dahnken Jewlery Store in Dodge City; she was co-owner of The Christmas Shoppe located in Village Square Mall which was developed and built by Tommy and his brother and named by Verla; and she worked for I.Magnin's Department Store selling designer handbags in Walnut Creek, California.
Verla is remembered as a very sweet, classy lady who was loved by many. She and her two sisters, Velda and Valo shared an unbreakable bond. She was a very caring mother to her two sons, Denny, Steve and his wife Kay, and her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the light of her life.
She is survived by her son, Steve Stauth and wife Kay of Dodge City; her grandchildren Shannon Stauth and wife Jan of Hays; and Alisha Stauth Ontiberos of Wichita; her great grandchildren Taryn and Braden Stauth, Andrew and Tanner (wife Katie) Burkhart, and Jaycie, Ty, and Jordan Ontiberos; her great great granddaughter Addie Burkhart; her sister Velda Troyer, Colorado Springs, Colorado; and many nieces and nephews who were very special to her. She was preceded in death by husband Tommy, son Thomas "Denny" Stauth, sister Valoise "Valo" Marconnet, and mother and father, Russell and Mabel Creech.
Memorial service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Saturday August 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Mr. Dusty Cookson presiding. Memorials are suggested to CASA of Dodge City or both in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 14, 2019