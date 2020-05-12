|
Spearville - Verla Yvonne (Rabe) Leaf, 89, passed away April 25, 2020 at Trinity Manor, Dodge City. She was born on September 29, 1930 at Spearville, the daughter of Henry and Bertha (Roepke) Rabe.
Verla grew up in Offerle, graduating from Offerle High School. She married Paul Rolland (Rollie) Leaf on June 25, 1949; to this union of 70 years they were blessed with two daughters, DeAnna and Janet. Verla worked many years for the Offerle COOP before her retirement.
During her spare time, Verla liked playing bingo and card games. She also enjoyed embroidery and beading, as well as cooking and baking.
Verla is survived by her husband, Paul Leaf of Spearville; two daughters, DeAnna Kugler of San Diego, CA, and Janet Scherz of Kinsley; three granddaughters; five great granddaughters; and one great grandson; as well as numerous neices, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Vanita, Ada Lee, Ala Mae, and Marvin.
A celebration of Verla's life will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to Parkview Apartments of Spearville in care of Swaim Funeral Home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 12, 2020