|
|
Dodge City - Verne Darryl Pankratz, 70, died January 4, 2020 at Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City. He was born on October 21, 1949 at Goessel, the son of John Henry and Vivian Elizabeth (Glenn) Pankratz.
Verne grew up on the family farm with his brother and sisters. They enjoyed running around the farm and occasionally getting into mischief. He attended Goessel High School and later moved to Wichita to start his career as a body technician. He later moved to Dallas for a short time until he met Karen, his future wife. He then moved to Dodge City and they were married on September 5, 1976. They made their home in Dodge City and raised two wonderful children and built a beautiful home.
Verne worked at Erv's Body Shop for a number of years when he first arrived. He later joined Bailey's Body Shop where he remained until he passed. He was a hard worker but he always made time for others and took every opportunity to visit with people and get to know them. He had the kindest heart and brought happiness and comfort wherever he went. He was perhaps the most even tempered and patient man many of us have known. He was constantly making funny quips and had his own sense of humor. He spent a lot of time with Karen and they always joked around and were the best of friends. Verne loved KU and Wichita State basketball and he and his daughter tried to make it to at least one game every year. He also was quite a thinker and mover and could always be found fixing something. He liked to stay on the go. He enjoyed working with his son on projects and teaching his grandsons along the way. He was truly one of a kind. A loving father, papa, brother, uncle and friend. They broke the mold with him. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered with fondness and love.
Verne is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter, Mandy; son, Josh; daughter in law, Azure; and his grandsons, Reid and Ethan. He is also survived by his brother, Glen Pankratz; and sisters, Carol and Julia Pankratz. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Beth Fox.
A celebration of his life will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Book signing will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the of Kansas in care of the funeral home, as Verne lived with Rheumatoid Arthritis for about six years. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jan. 8, 2020