Vernon A. Conrardy, 83, Topeka, Kansas, formerly of Dodge City, Kansas, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Vernon was born December 8, 1935, in Wright, Kansas to Louis and Loretta Stegman Conrardy. He graduated from St. Mary High School in Dodge City in 1954 and served our country in the US Army. On August 30, 1956, Vernon and Carole Barnes were united in marriage, enjoying over 62 years together.
Vernon was self-employed and a well-known roofer in the Dodge City community. The family moved to Topeka in 2002. He was a wonderful people person and in retirement he worked at the neighborhood grocery store to further his involvement with people every day and always made them smile.
Grateful to have shared his life are his wife, Carole, of the home; daughters, Debra Smith, Dodge City and Susan Conrardy, Topeka; grandchildren, Jessica Huffman and Tony Huffman; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Christopher, Tyler Huffman and Maizey Huffman; and his sister, Elaine Slattery, Wright KS. Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, John and Milton Conrardy and his sister, Eloise Reynolds.
A private family service is planned.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice of Topeka, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 26, 2019