Vernon Lee Pitts, Sr., 89, resident of The Gardens at Barry Road, Kansas City, MO, 64153, departed this life for his home with The Lord Jesus Christ on August 8, 2020. Vern was born on August 23, 1930 in Jetmore, Hodgeman County, KS, the seventh child and fifth son to Oren Earl Pitts and Elizabeth Julia (Love) Pitts of Jetmore. He was raised on the family farm and attended the Jetmore Public Schools, graduating from Jetmore High School in 1949.
Vern was born into a family of musicians and learned to play the guitar at an early age. He played both acoustic and electric instruments as well as a banjo that he loved to pick and he continued to enjoy making music throughout his life. Most of the Pitts gatherings revolved around playing their various instruments and singing together. Vernon was drafted into the US Army in 1951, during the Korean War, serving two years of active duty in Greenland and Colorado and then in the US Army Reserve until August, 1959. He remains a member of the American Legion Post 0290, Jetmore, KS.
Vernon met his wife of nearly 69 years, Lola Jean (Gibbs) Pitts, during high school and the two enjoyed listening to and singing music and dancing together. Vernon and Lola were married on August 11, 1951 at the Methodist Church in Jetmore. They settled in Bucklin, KS in 1958 as Vern began a job with Lindas Lumber Co. He purchased the company in 1961 and ran the Pitts Lumber Company successfully for 20 years until he sold it in 1981. He also owned the lumber yard in Dighton, KS for three years from 1967- 69.
Vern and Lola were residents of Bucklin for 23 years and raised their family of four in that town. They were members of several civic organizations and both participated on bowling teams in Greensburg and Dodge City. They were active members of the Bucklin United Methodist Church. When Vern sold his lumber yard, the family moved to San Jose, CA, where Vern continued to work with Prince Construction. Vern and Lola were active members of South Bay Covenant Church in San Jose.
Vern retired in 1994 and they relocated back to the Midwest, settling in Kansas City, MO where their daughters and families were living. They joined River of Life Church in KC North and participated in the many activities there. Vern worked part-time in a small restoration business and handy-man service. He continued to enjoy playing his guitars with the church small groups in which they were part and made many friends along life's way. At the time of his death, Vern and Lola were members of Northpointe Church of KC North and were part of the founding members since its inception in 2006.
Vern was preceded in death by his parents and six of his siblings: Jesse Pitts, Audrey Pitts, Warren Pitts, Eunice Pitts Lampe, Willis Pitts and John Pitts, and one great granddaughter, Janeyah Pitts, San Jose, CA. He is survived by his wife, Lola; his two brothers, Norman Pitts, and Gerald Pitts (Donna), all of Jetmore, KS; his four children: Gloria Scheib, Kansas City, MO, Vern Pitts, Jr (Karen), San Jose, CA, Lorrie Sandoval (Michael), Martinez, CA and Aaron Pitts (DeeDee Daily), Kansas City, MO; his thirteen grandchildren and step-grandchildren: Andy Scheib (Lindsay), Sarah Woodard (Jason) and Joshua Scheib (Morgan), all of Kansas City, MO; Lana Winkler, (Brad), Roseville, CA, Caleb Pitts and Hannah Pitts, both of San Jose. CA; Marshall Sandoval-Clark (Katie), San Jose, CA and Allison Sandoval, Martinez, CA; Kiely and Isaac Pitts, Colton, OR; Malachi, Jeanette and Gabriel Pingleton, Kansas City, MO.; twelve great grandchildren: Quentin and Jordan Scheib, Kansas City, MO; Cameron Scheib, Joey Croy, Lincoln and Gunnar Woodard, Kansas City, MO; Ainsley and Riley Scheib, Kansas City, MO; Brooke and Logan Winkler, Roseville, CA; Isaac Sandoval, Kansas City, MO and Sylvie Sandoval-Clark, San Jose, CA. and a host of wonderful nephews, nieces and dear friends all across the country from every city in which they have lived.
A visitation for Vern will be held at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, 1640 North State Route 291, Liberty, MO, 64068 on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM followed at 11:00 AM by a memorial service. Pastor Emeritus Gary Babb from Northpointe Church will officiate the service. There will be a graveside service at Fairmount Cemetery in Jetmore, KS, 67854, on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM, where Vern will be laid to rest. His grandson, Pastor Joshua Scheib, Kansas City, will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, the family desires any gifts in Vern's honor to be given to the American Legion Post 0290, Jetmore, KS, 67854, or Northpointe Church, 8209 NW Twin Oaks Dr., Kansas City, MO 64151. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com.