Vernon Russell Unruh Obituary
CIMARRON - Vernon Russell Unruh was born on January 15, 1925 to Leo and Susie Unruh in a farmhouse just east of Pawnee Rock, Kansas. They lived in this area till June of 1936, when they moved to a farm 10 miles North of Cimarron. Russell graduated from the Cimarron High School in 1943.
He farmed with his father and started farming on his own in 1942. His main interest in farming was wheat and cattle. Russell served in the US Navy during World War II. While attending naval radio school in Gulfport, Mississippi, he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized by the naval chaplain in August of 1945.
After returning home from the service, Russell continued to farm on his own and with his father. On November 7, 1948, Russell and Beverly Ann Hutchinson were married, and to this union, three children were born: Keena Laree, Rocky Neil and Gavin Ray. They spent most of their life together in Cimarron, except for six years when they lived in Dighton. While in Dighton, Russell was the manager of a newly-built bowling alley. One of his fondest memories of his time in Dighton was the four years he served as Boy Scout Master.
After moving back to Cimarron in 1968, Russ and Bev became very active in the First Christian Church. Russell served six years on the High Plains District Cabinet for the Christian Church Disciples of Christ, three years as chairperson of this cabinet, and three years on the Kansas State Board, Disciples of Christ.
Russell served 9 years on the ASCS Committee of Gray County. He loved farming very much and loved to see his crops grow, always striving to do something better.
Russell was a very sociable man. He especially enjoyed having breakfast with friends and other farmers. He did that every day until his physical disabilities made it difficult for him to get around. Even then, his friends would come pick him up at least once a week to take him to breakfast. The friendships he developed at these breakfasts kept him going, and they were a great source of love and support, especially in his later years.
Russell loved his family very much and was very proud of the accomplishment of his children.He leaves to mourn his wife, Beverley, his three children: Keena, Rocky and Gavin; seven grandchildren: Weston, Kelsey, Zachary, Erik, Zoe, Rebecca and Jacee; four great grandchildren: Will Kennedy, Henry, Russell, and Ruth.
Graveside service will be held at the Cimarron Cemetery on Wednesday October 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel of Cimarron on Tuesday October 1, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 PM with the family receiving friends from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Prairie in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Oct. 1, 2019
