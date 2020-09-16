1/1
Vicki Lynn Mercado
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vicki's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DODGE CITY - Vicki Lynn Mercado, 63, died September 13, 2020 at Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City. She was born on October 26, 1956 in San Francisco, California, the daughter of Clyde and Mereta (Morgan) Stone.
Vicki grew up in Dodge City and graduated from Dodge City Senior High School in 1974. On April 19, 1974 at the young age of 17 she married her high school sweetheart Johnny Mercado at Garden City. Vicki had an in home day care for many years and was also a founder of the First Christian Church daycare, where she also worked. She also had a home cleaning service she operated and included the cleaning service for the church. She was such a meticulous cleaner! Vicki was very well known for her cooking and baking skills. If you know Vicki, you've probably had the pleasure of tasting her food. Her grandkids were her whole world and she held the title ""Nana"" with such pleasure.
She was a member of the First Christian Church of Dodge City, Compassionate Friends of Dodge City, Parents of Murdered Children, and was instrumental in helping start the Dodge City Citizens Police Auxiliary that both she and Johnny were active members.
Vicki is survived by her husband, Johnny Mercado of Dodge City; a daughter, Andrea Redenbaugh and husband Bruce of Hutchinson; a son, Jeremy Mercado and wife Michelle of Dodge City; two grandchildren, Brooke and Bodey Redenbaugh of Hutchinson; her parents, Clyde and Mereta Stone; a sister, Mona Warren of Ellinwood; and a brother, Lance Stone of Dodge City. She was preceded in death by her son, Justin Mercado in 1996.
Funeral service will be held at the First Christian Church on Saturday September 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Phillip Mercado and Dusty Cookson presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Friday September 18, 2020 from Noon to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Swaim Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
First Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swaim Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 6th Ave
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 227-2136
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Swaim Funeral Chapel - Dodge City

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved