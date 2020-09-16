DODGE CITY - Vicki Lynn Mercado, 63, died September 13, 2020 at Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City. She was born on October 26, 1956 in San Francisco, California, the daughter of Clyde and Mereta (Morgan) Stone.
Vicki grew up in Dodge City and graduated from Dodge City Senior High School in 1974. On April 19, 1974 at the young age of 17 she married her high school sweetheart Johnny Mercado at Garden City. Vicki had an in home day care for many years and was also a founder of the First Christian Church daycare, where she also worked. She also had a home cleaning service she operated and included the cleaning service for the church. She was such a meticulous cleaner! Vicki was very well known for her cooking and baking skills. If you know Vicki, you've probably had the pleasure of tasting her food. Her grandkids were her whole world and she held the title ""Nana"" with such pleasure.
She was a member of the First Christian Church of Dodge City, Compassionate Friends of Dodge City, Parents of Murdered Children, and was instrumental in helping start the Dodge City Citizens Police Auxiliary that both she and Johnny were active members.
Vicki is survived by her husband, Johnny Mercado of Dodge City; a daughter, Andrea Redenbaugh and husband Bruce of Hutchinson; a son, Jeremy Mercado and wife Michelle of Dodge City; two grandchildren, Brooke and Bodey Redenbaugh of Hutchinson; her parents, Clyde and Mereta Stone; a sister, Mona Warren of Ellinwood; and a brother, Lance Stone of Dodge City. She was preceded in death by her son, Justin Mercado in 1996.
Funeral service will be held at the First Christian Church on Saturday September 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Phillip Mercado and Dusty Cookson presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Friday September 18, 2020 from Noon to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.