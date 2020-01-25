|
|
Dodge City - Victor C. Vasquez Sr., 98, died January 22, 2020 at his home in Dodge City. He was born on March 6, 1921 at Stamford, Texas the son of Valente and Arcadia (Cardona) Vazquez.
Victor was born and raised in Stamford, Texas. He served in the US Army during World War II in the 740th Military Police Battalion. On September 8, 1946 he married Theresa Arteaga at Garden City. Victor was very proud of his military service and received several awards and ribbons. He also was able to attend a White House breakfast with President George W. Bush and Laura Bush along with other members of the Bush Administration. Victor enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grand children.
Victor is survived by his five children, Victor Vasquez, Jr. and wife Rhonda of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Raul Vasquez and wife Vickie of Wichita, Rachael Vasquez-Fernandez and husband Leonard of Dodge City, Gilbert Vasquez of Prescott Valley, Arizona, and Mary Vasquez of Dodge City; 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Theresa Vasquez; and five brothers and sisters, Manuel, Juan, and Augustine Vasquez, Emilia Castoreno, and Julia Lopez.
Vigil service will be held at 7:00 PM on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Funeral Mass will be held at the cathedral on Monday January 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Fr. Juan Salas presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City with Military Rites provided by American Legion District 8 and KSARNG Military Honors. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Sunday January 26, 2020 from Noon to 5:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Fresenius Dialysis Center in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jan. 25, 2020