|
|
DODGE CITY - Vinton "Vonnie" Vonrhor Waller, 78, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Newton Medical Center in Newton, Kansas.
He was born November 14, 1941 at Wellington, Kansas the son of Clarence and Loris (Wood) Waller. Vinton was a Dodge city resident until Vinton and his wife Ramona moved back to Kansas in November of 2016 and settled in Sedgwick, Kansas. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Panama as a Military Police Officer from 1960-1962. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal for exemplary service. He worked for the railroad as an assistant trainmaster for 43 years before retiring in 2002. He enjoyed reading, landscaping, camping, travelling and his family.
On Dec 30, 1960 he married Rebecca R. (Humphries) Messerly at Wellington, KS. They had 5 children together and later divorced.
On August 25, 1984 he married Ramona Ann (Roberts) Waller at Dodge City. She preceded him in death on June 16, 2018.
Survivors include: 3 sons, Mike M. Waller, Wichita, Kansas, Monte M. Waller and wife Linda, Clarksville, Tennessee, Jeffrey J. Waller and wife Wendy, Dodge City, Kansas; 2 daughters, Rae R. Green and husband Reggie, Nickerson, Kansas, Jeri J. Burghart and husband Alan, McPherson, Kansas; one step-daughter, Ronnetta Henrichs and husband Kelly, Dodge City, Kansas; one sister, Karolyn K. Schlesener and husband Verl, Herrington, Kansas; 17 grandchildren; and 28 great grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, step-son, Scott Penick, and step-mother, Norma Waller.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 am Monday, December 9, 2019 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City with Pastor Paul Wulff officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City. Visitation will be 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm Sunday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to the or Sedgwick Senior Center both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 7, 2019