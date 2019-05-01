|
Virginia Mae Schraeder, 91, passed away April 28, 2019 at the Long Term Care Unit of the Hodgeman County Hospital, Jetmore.
Jenny was born at the family home in Seneca KS, to Harold and Elsie May (Fisher) Millen on August 7, 1927. Jenny is survived by her sister Donna (Bruce) Siemsen, Hollyrood KS. Gary Glen, G.G, (Karen) Millen, Seattle WA., and two children; Mike M Schraeder (Francine), Renee R Sinclair (Mark). Many nieces and nephews, and many cherished friends
She attended Fort Hays College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics, and English. She met the love of her life, Wilbur Wayne Schraeder and married him on Easter break in 1949. The newlyweds moved to Jetmore KS for the summer and she worked at ACA office. While Wilbur finished his education, Jenny taught High School in Codel KS. After graduation they moved back to the Jetmore and built a home where they lived until 1960 when they moved to the farm.
Jenny taught school in Jetmore for 4 years during the 1950s; 1yr-3rd grade, and 3 yr.-kindergarten and then substitute taught for many years.
Jenny was elected as District Magistrate Judge for Hodgeman Co District Court #24, and served from 1979 to 1985, as well as Municipal Judge until 1988. She was honored to be President of the National Judges Association, and well as President of the Kansas Municipal Judges Association from 1985 to 1988.
Jenny Loved to Travel, especially in their camper and visited multiple foreign countries & every state except Rhode Island.
She loved to camp with Girl Scouts & received the "Thanks Badge," a great honor.
Jenny was a Master seamstress and tailor and a fabulous cook. She enjoyed reading and the latest gadget & was also involved with the Jetmore Methodist Church, Hospital Axillary, and Theta Pi.
Jenny was eternally grateful to her Aunt Irene Colyer, who encouraged her to attend college and employed her during her education.
Her Husband of 64 years Wilbur W Schraeder preceded her on October 26, 2013, she missed him deeply but they are now reunited on their 70th wedding year.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Thursday at United Methodist Church, Jetmore, with Pastor Cyd Stein presiding. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Beckwith Funeral Home, Jetmore.
Memorials may be given to the Hodgeman County Long Term Care Center or American Legion in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, Box 663 Jetmore, KS 67854. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 1, 2019