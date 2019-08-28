|
|
Hanston – Virginia Marie Miller, 90, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Hodgeman County Health Center, Jetmore, KS
She was born October 8, 1928 in Hodgeman County, the daughter of William L. and Alice K. Burns Trauer. A lifetime area resident she was a farmer and homemaker.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church and First Baptist Women, both of Hanston, KS. Enjoyed helping with bible school and was involved with the church quilting groups. She was also involved in various Baptist missionary groups and belonged to the Hanston Senior Center.
On June 10, 1945, she married Earl Miller Jr. in Burdett, KS. He died March 7, 2000.
Survivors include: son, Rodney (Fran) Miller, Dodge City, KS; two daughters, Nancy Will, Fort Smith, AR, Sandra (Ken) Pedigo, Albuquerque, NM; three grandchildren, Cannon Kress, Van Buren, AR, Renee (Aaron) Miller-McCaffery, Ellinwood, KS, Rodney Miller Jr. Dodge City, KS and six very loved great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Miller Jr.; parents, Alice and Bill Trauer; step-father, Cap Powell; two brothers, Donald and William (Billie) Trauer; sister-in-law, Ramona Trauer and a son-in-law, Jan Will.
Funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church, Hanston, KS with Pastor Rod McMillan and Pastor Doug Ellison presiding. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Beckwith Funeral Home, Jetmore, KS. Burial will be in the Hanston Cemetery, Hanston, KS.
Memorials may be given to First Baptist Church in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, Box 663 Jetmore, KS 67854. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 28, 2019