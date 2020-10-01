Vivian Amalee Slabaugh Barnes, age 91, died on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Wichita County Health Center in Leoti, Kansas. She was born on October 26, 1928 in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, the daughter of Joseph Harlan Lyons and Mary Elizabeth Cook.

She was a member of the First Christian Church of Dodge City, Kansas and the Order of the Eastern Star. Vivian worked for Roche Bio Medical until her retirement.

On November 10, 1946 she married Roy Slabaugh in DeQueen, Arkansas, He preceded her in death on November 9, 1976 in Dodge City, Kansas. On May 18, 1979, she married Earl Harmon in Dodge City, Kansas. He preceded her in death on September 1, 1984 in Dodge City, Kansas. On February 8, 1985 she married Merle Barnes in Cimarron, Kansas. He preceded her in death on March 11, 2005, in Dodge City, Kansas.

Survivors include - Children, Marilyn Legg (Earl) of Leoti, Kansas, Roger Slabaugh (Michelle) of Corvallis, Oregon, Ron Slabaugh (Lorraine) Hugo, Oklahoma, Don Slabaugh of Dodge City, Kansas; Step-Children, Roger Barnes of Topeka, Kansas, Lenis Dawson (Paul) Lawrence, Kansas; 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, 12 siblings, and two grandsons.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City, Kansas.

There will be no calling times.

Memorials In Lieu of Flowers can be made to Wichita County Long term Care Center in care of Price and Sons Funeral Home.

