Family of Vivian Goetz . . .
We were so sorry to learn of Vivians passing. We will remember her cheerfulness and her infectious friendly smile. May your fond memories always warm your hearts, and may you feel the comfort and strength of Gods amazing healing grace.
With our thoughts and prayers,
Van and Mary Lett of Salina
Former Dodge Citians
DODGE CITY - Vivian M. Goetz, 81, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita.
She was born August 28, 1938 Gove County, Kansas the daughter of Adam Fred and Clara Marie (Ziegler) Selensky. She was a graduate of Park High School and attended Marymount College in Salina. On September 10, 1957 she married Vern Goetz at Park, Kansas and they moved to Dodge City in 1970.
She was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dodge City where she was a long time member of the church choir as well as other committees. She enjoyed quilting and spending time with family.
Survivors include: her husband of 62 years, Vern; their 7 children, Amy Goetz, Minneola, Stan and wife Suzi, Dodge City, Kenny and wife Sonya, Dodge City, Carrie Davenport and husband Jim, Dodge City, Ima Davidson and husband Doug, Cimarron, Nancy McElgunn and husband Brian, Hutchinson and Joe and wife Brandy, Cimarron; a brother, Robert Selensky, Grainfield; her sister, Virginia Wessel, Grainfield; 19 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a granddaughter, Megan McElgunn and 2 brothers, Norbert and Ron Selensky.
Vigil service will be at 7:00 pm Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Monday at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dodge City, with Fr. Wesley Schawe presiding. Burial will follow in Greencrest Memorial Gardens, Dodge City. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel.
The family suggests memorials to the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas, 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
She was born August 28, 1938 Gove County, Kansas the daughter of Adam Fred and Clara Marie (Ziegler) Selensky. She was a graduate of Park High School and attended Marymount College in Salina. On September 10, 1957 she married Vern Goetz at Park, Kansas and they moved to Dodge City in 1970.
She was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dodge City where she was a long time member of the church choir as well as other committees. She enjoyed quilting and spending time with family.
Survivors include: her husband of 62 years, Vern; their 7 children, Amy Goetz, Minneola, Stan and wife Suzi, Dodge City, Kenny and wife Sonya, Dodge City, Carrie Davenport and husband Jim, Dodge City, Ima Davidson and husband Doug, Cimarron, Nancy McElgunn and husband Brian, Hutchinson and Joe and wife Brandy, Cimarron; a brother, Robert Selensky, Grainfield; her sister, Virginia Wessel, Grainfield; 19 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a granddaughter, Megan McElgunn and 2 brothers, Norbert and Ron Selensky.
Vigil service will be at 7:00 pm Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Monday at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dodge City, with Fr. Wesley Schawe presiding. Burial will follow in Greencrest Memorial Gardens, Dodge City. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel.
The family suggests memorials to the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas, 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jun. 27, 2020.