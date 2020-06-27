Vivian M. Goetz
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DODGE CITY - Vivian M. Goetz, 81, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita.
She was born August 28, 1938 Gove County, Kansas the daughter of Adam Fred and Clara Marie (Ziegler) Selensky. She was a graduate of Park High School and attended Marymount College in Salina. On September 10, 1957 she married Vern Goetz at Park, Kansas and they moved to Dodge City in 1970.
She was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dodge City where she was a long time member of the church choir as well as other committees. She enjoyed quilting and spending time with family.
Survivors include: her husband of 62 years, Vern; their 7 children, Amy Goetz, Minneola, Stan and wife Suzi, Dodge City, Kenny and wife Sonya, Dodge City, Carrie Davenport and husband Jim, Dodge City, Ima Davidson and husband Doug, Cimarron, Nancy McElgunn and husband Brian, Hutchinson and Joe and wife Brandy, Cimarron; a brother, Robert Selensky, Grainfield; her sister, Virginia Wessel, Grainfield; 19 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a granddaughter, Megan McElgunn and 2 brothers, Norbert and Ron Selensky.
Vigil service will be at 7:00 pm Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Monday at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dodge City, with Fr. Wesley Schawe presiding. Burial will follow in Greencrest Memorial Gardens, Dodge City. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel.
The family suggests memorials to the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas, 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Vigil
07:00 PM
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 26, 2020
Family of Vivian Goetz . . .
We were so sorry to learn of Vivians passing. We will remember her cheerfulness and her infectious friendly smile. May your fond memories always warm your hearts, and may you feel the comfort and strength of Gods amazing healing grace.
With our thoughts and prayers,
Van and Mary Lett of Salina
Former Dodge Citians
Van and Mary Lett
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved