Wanda May Finkenbinder Stallings, recently of Dodge City, Kansas, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Born April 9, 1935 to Albert and Lola (Baldwin) Findenbinder, she grew up as a farm kid during the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl, and World War II.
After elementary and high school, Wanda obtained her Bachelor's degree and then her Master's Degree in Education from Emporia State University. She served as a beloved teacher in Emporia, Eureka and Garden City, Kansas for more than 30 years.
Wanda was an avid and accomplished artist, focusing on watercolor painting. She was a signature member of Watercolor West in Los Angeles, California. She was a member of the Kansas Watercolor Society, and a founding member of Garden City Arts.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas H. Stallings, who was lucky enough to marry her on December 27, 1978. Other survivors include two daughters Pamela J. Algrim and Cheryl A. Palkowitsch; a son Richard A. Maynard; two step-daughters Shannon R. Burns and Staci D. Kennedy; four brothers Leo Finkenbinder, Darl Finkenbinder, Arthur Finkenbinder, and William Finkenbinder; 18 grandchidlren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Wanda is preceded in death by her parents; a step-daughter Marci L. Stallings; and a step-son Kirby A. Stallings.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Bible Christian Church in Garden City with Pastor Bob Bates and Pastor Chad Ulrich officiating. Services may also be viewed on Facebook Live on the Garnand Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City. Friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m. on Monday at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials given to Garden City Arts in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by: Garnand Funeral Home, 412 N. 7th St., Garden City, Kansas 67846.