|
|
DODGE CITY - W.H. "Bill" Burris, 92, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at his home in Dodge City.
He was born September 11, 1926 in Wichita, Kansas, the son of William W. and Mary Lois (Hunt) Burris. He attended Wichita schools and was a 1944 graduate of Wichita East High School. He joined the United States Navy in 1944 and served with the Amphibious Group and Supply Department during WWII and was honorably discharged in 1946 attaining the rank of Storekeeper 3rd Class. He then attended the University of Kansas and graduated with his bachelor's degree in Advertising and Promotion in 1950. While at KU, he was a member of Kappa Sigma Social Fraternity. He was a grain broker and office manager for Strong Grain and Feed Company in Dodge City until retiring in 1987.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and former Deacon, served as a committee member and treasurer with Troop 168, Boy Scouts of America, and the Coronado Car Club all in Dodge City. He also served as commandant for Marine Youth Corps Explorer Scouts and was active in SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives).
He married Gwendolyn I. Tittle in September of 1954 and they moved to Dodge City in 1955. She preceded him in death in April of 1962. On June 20, 1964 he married Laura B. Tweedy Kreger at Dodge City, Kansas.
Survivors include: his wife of 54 years, Laura, Dodge City; his 5 children, Elizabeth Poston and husband Chris, Williamsville, Missouri, Sondra Bradfield, Conway, Arkansas, Nancy Burris, Ardmore, Oklahoma, Bruce Burris and wife Linda, Dodge City, Kansas and Douglas Burris and wife Suzanne, Topeka, Kansas; his sister, Barbara Jane Roberts, Hutchinson; 11 grandchildren, Naomi Wyllia, Conway, Arkansas, John Wyllia, Morrilton, Arkansas, Andrew Wyllia, Conway, Arkansas, Kelli Wyllia, Hattieville, Arkansas, Daniel Dixon, Edmond, Oklahoma, Mary Ann Osko and husband Zack, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Shiloh Burris and wife Michele, Topeka, Kansas, Jacob Burris, Dodge City, Kansas, Rylee Burris, Topeka, Kansas, Brian Burgoon, Topeka, Kansas, Savannah Burgoon, Topeka, Kansas; and10 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, John Gilbert Burris in 1973.
Funeral Service will be 10:00 am Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Dodge City with Barney Korbelik, CRE officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City. Visitation will be Friday from noon to 8:00 pm with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to the First Presbyterian Church in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 11, 2019