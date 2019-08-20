|
|
William "Bill" French Ridgway, 83, passed peacefully at home on August 17, 2019. Bill was married to Marcella "Marcy" Engroff Ridgway (d.2005) for nearly thirty years and with whom he shared eight children. In their years together, they lived all over finally settling in Bedford, TX, in 1988. In 2019, Bill returned to his home state of Kansas.
Bill Ridgway was born on July 25, 1936, in Coffeyville, Kansas to John and Ellen Ridgway, who had emigrated from Cork, Ireland. Throughout his life, Bill was a devoted Catholic and servant of God.
Bill's early professional career included leadership roles at the Dodge City Chamber of Commerce, where he served as President.
Bill served as President of the Hearst-Euless-Bedford (HEB) Chamber of Commerce and spent more than a decade focused on the economic development of the HEB community. In his honor and in recognition of his accomplishments, the HEB Chamber of Commerce annually awards the Bill Ridgway Spirit of Enterprise Award to individuals or entities who have been significantly involved in the economic development of the HEB community.
He is survived by his eight children; 18 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Services will be in Coffeyville, Kansas. The rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Holy Name Catholic School Gymnasium, with visitation to follow until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday in the gym. Committal service will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Coffeyville, KS.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or to Holy Name Church, Coffeyville, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Raod, Topeka KS 66614.
Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 20, 2019