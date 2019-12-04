Home

Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
View Map
William George Robert "Bob" Schultz Jr.


1947 - 2019
William George Robert "Bob" Schultz Jr. Obituary
DODGE CITY - William "Bob" George Robert Schultz, Jr, 72, died Monday, December 2, 2019 at Trinity Manor, Dodge City.
He was born July 3, 1947 at Hardtner, Kansas, the son of William, Sr. and Helen Verita (Ashcraft) Schultz. He was raised in Protection and was a graduate of Protection High School. Moved to Dodge City in 1979. He worked for Filson Manufacturing and then went to work as a Construction Foreman for United Telephone Association for 31 years, retiring August 1, 2009. He enjoyed camping weekly at Coldwater Lake, golfing at Coldwater Country Club, woodworking, his cats and his dog, Stormy.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Protection.
On October 9, 1965 he married Loleta Favreau at Protection.
Survivors include: his wife of 54 years, Loleta; 3 sons, William Schultz and wife Donita, Chris Schultz and wife Kathy and Robert Schultz and wife Amanda all of Dodge City; 7 grandchildren, Dasha Schultz, Stephanie Schultz, Andrew Schultz, Christal Roelfs and husband Mikal, Ryan Schultz, Elizabeth Dahna and Benjamin Schultz; and 5 great grandchildren, Colton Torrez, Makenzi Torrez, Ida Potts, Dominic Potts and Avaree Diehl.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Debbie Schultz.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 am Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, with Jeff Hiers officiating. Burial will follow in the Protection Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from Noon to 8:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel.
The family suggests memorials to Hospice of the Prairie in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave, Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 4, 2019
