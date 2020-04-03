Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swaim Funeral Home - Dodge City
1901 6th Ave
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 227-2136
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Swaim Funeral Home - Dodge City
1901 6th Ave
Dodge City, KS 67801
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Dodge City, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Murdock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William H. Murdock


1918 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William H. Murdock Obituary
Dodge City - William H. Murdock, 101, died April 2, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living in Dodge City. He was born on November 6, 1918 in Waco, Missouri, the son of William L. and Verna Nellie (McMorris) Murdock.
On January 1, 194, he married Loretta C. Duesing at Dodge City and they celebrated 65 years of marriage. Loretta preceded him in death on March 7, 2006. Bill and Loretta farmed north of Howell for over 30 years before moving to Dodge City, where he has resided since.
He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses of Dodge City.
Bill is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Friday, April 3, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to the Jehovah's Witnesses in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swaim Funeral Home - Dodge City
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -