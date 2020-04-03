|
Dodge City - William H. Murdock, 101, died April 2, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living in Dodge City. He was born on November 6, 1918 in Waco, Missouri, the son of William L. and Verna Nellie (McMorris) Murdock.
On January 1, 194, he married Loretta C. Duesing at Dodge City and they celebrated 65 years of marriage. Loretta preceded him in death on March 7, 2006. Bill and Loretta farmed north of Howell for over 30 years before moving to Dodge City, where he has resided since.
He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses of Dodge City.
Bill is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Friday, April 3, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to the Jehovah's Witnesses in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 3, 2020