|
|
Dodge City – William (Bill) Jacob Ring, 69, died July 25, 2019 at Sunporch of Dodge City. He was born on December 28, 1949 at Saginaw, Michigan the son of Walter Jacob and Gertrude Ann (Kreiner) Ring.
Bill grew up in Wichita and was a graduate of Wichita West High School. He was in the grocery store business for over 20 years in Wichita prior to moving to Dodge City in 1987. Bill worked for Safeway in Dodge City and later was a delivery man for DHL and for an automotive supply business.
Bill is survived by a son, Dennis Ring of Wichita, KS; a daughter, Denise Tomaszewski and husband Billy of Wichita, KS; four brothers, Larry Ring and wife Sonya of South Carolina, Bob Ring and wife Juhree and Ed Ring and wife Paula both of Wichita, KS, and Pat Ring and wife Judy of Indianapolis, IN; two sisters, Kay Neises and husband Leonard of Conway Springs, KS, and Mary Mengelkoch and husband Chuck of Clearwater, KS and two sisters-in-law, Karen Ring of Dodge City, KS and Suelynn Kirkpatrick of Wichita, KS. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Doug and Tom Ring, and sister-in-law Sherry Ring.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date in Wichita. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Prairie or in care of the Swaim Funeral Chapel, 1901 6th Ave, Dodge City, KS 67801. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 30, 2019