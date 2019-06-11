|
|
MINNEOLA - William R. (Bill) Templeman, Jr., 97, died June 7, 2019 at Minneola Long Term Care, Minneola.
He was born October 24, 1921 in Dodge City, Kansas son of William Roy Templeman and Pearl B. (Shinogle) Templeman.
He lived and farmed with his family on the farm northeast of Minneola and spent the winters in Aransas Pass, Texas working on a shrimp boat with his father. Bill graduated from Bloom High School in 1940. After graduation he served 4 years in the US Navy on a supply ship and as a gunner's mate on the Admiral Halstead during World War II, in San Francisco, New Zealand and Sidney, Australia.
He married Edna L. (Babe) Parks on January 1, 1945. She preceded him in 1967. He married Evelyn Rooney on October 30, 1971. She preceded him on July 29, 1999.
He was a member of the Minneola Methodist Church and American Legion. He loved to fish and travel during the winter and spent time in Bullhead City, Arizona.
Survivors include, one Step-Daughter, Connie (Rooney) Dellinger and husband Bob, Dodge City; 2 Step-Granddaughters, Amy Woydziak and husband Matt, Hays, and Wendy Dellinger, Dodge City; 2 Great Grandchildren, Wade Woydziak and Emily Woydziak; one Great Great Granddaughter, Addison Woydziak and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Bernadean E. Moore, one brother, Rodney Templeman, and 2 nieces, Janel Marshall and Judy Reed.
Funeral Services will be at 10:30 am Wednesday June 12, 2019 at Minnis Mortuary Minneola with Jeff Heirs officiating. Burial will follow in Greencrest Memorial Gardens, Dodge City, with full military honors by Howard Gotschall VFW Post 1714 and the United States Navy. Visitation with the family present will be Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Minnis Mortuary, Minneola.
The family suggests memorials to Minneola Long Term Care in care of Minnis Mortuary, P.O. Box 459, Minneola, Kansas 67865. Condolences may be sent to www.minnismortuary.net.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 11, 2019