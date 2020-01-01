|
Montezuma - William Raymond Hargett, 93, died December 29, 2019 at Halsey Hall in Fort Dodge. He was born on September 15, 1926 at Montezuma, the son of Floyd and Minnie (Feldman) Hargett.
Raymond was a longtime resident of Montezuma. He graduated from Montezuma High School in 1944. After graduation, Raymond served in the Merchant Marines at the end of World War II. When the war ended, he remained in the Reserves. He was called to duty once again and served in the United States Army in Korea for two years. On December 20, 1952, he married Dorothy Barker. She preceded him in death. Raymond and Dorothy made their home in Montezuma where they raised two sons. He was a mail carrier for many years in the Montezuma area. In November of 2011, Raymond moved to Fort Dodge. He was a collector of barbed wire and loved to talk about his grandchildren.
Raymond was a member of the Montezuma United Methodist Church, the Copeland American Legion, and was very active with the Montezuma Senior Center.
He is survived by two sons, Kyle Hargett and wife Cheryl of Hesston and Cole Hargett and wife Yolanda of Olathe; two sisters, Glennis Smith of Dodge City and Mildred Padgett of Perryton, Texas; and four grandchildren, Abby, Jason, Jonathan, and Senna. In addition to his wife, Dorothy, Raymond is preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Russell, Wendall, Gene, and Neal Hargett.
Funeral service will be held at Montezuma United Methodist Church on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 10:30 AM with Rev. Jerry Odle presiding. Burial will follow at Evans Cemetery, south of Montezuma with military honors. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Montezuma on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from noon to 6:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to the Montezuma United Methodist Church or Montezuma Senior Center in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jan. 1, 2020