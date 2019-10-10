Home

Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Dodge City, KS
1939 - 2019
Willis Wayne Gordon Obituary
DODGE CITY - Willis Wayne Gordon, 80, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Presbyterian Manor of the Plains in Dodge City.
He was born May 26, 1939 at Larned, Kansas, the son of Willis Earl and Naomi (Sidenstricker) Gordon. He was a long time resident of Cimarron, moving to Miami, Oklahoma where he lived for 6 years and recently returning to Dodge City. He owned and operated Black Diamond Hammers for many years.
In May of 1957, he married Barbara Hunt in Hoisington. She preceded him in death on January 26, 2017.
Survivors include: his son, David Gordon and wife Betty, Dodge City; his daughter, Vickie Wyman and husband Randy, Dodge City; a brother, Willis Earl Gordon, Fairland, Oklahoma; 5 grandchildren, Jaime Schaffer and husband Brad, Jennifer Peters and husband Matt, Jordan Wyman and wife Megan, Mollea Wainscott and Ben Gordon and wife Nikki; and 16 great grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, a son, Larry Gordon and a brother, Earl Gordon and his wife Connie.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 am Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City, with Rev. Richard Deimund officiating. Visitation will be Friday from noon to 8:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to First Baptist Church, Cimarron or Hospice of the Prairie both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Oct. 10, 2019
