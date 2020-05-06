|
|
Mom, Ma, Great, passed away in her home on May 1, 2020, at the age of 84.
Born on August 12, 1935, on a farm in Reading, KS, Wilma Jane (Sattler) Tieperman was no stranger to hard work. Her parents, Jacob and Hazel (Peet) Sattler, raised her to be strong, kind, and resilient. She was co-owner of Interstate Batteries of Western Kansas, a proprietor of her own antique store, D&W Sales, and a nearly 24 year long associate at the Dodge City Wal-Mart, where fellow associates and customers could always count on her for joy, laughter, and a whole lotta sass.
Despite achieving many things in her life, Wilma rarely focused on herself; family was everything to her. She was a loving wife to Clyde Duane Tieperman, whom she married in 1961. She fiercely loved her daughters, Jennifer Benavidez and Shirley Tieperman, and she was a devoted sister to Doris Hotzel. She relished being a grandmother to Cole Ohmes, Rachel Hansen, and Jason Tieperman, and her greatest joy in life was being a "great" to Zoey and Levi Ohmes, and Olivia Harris. Her heart swelled with pride every time she had the opportunity to tell others about her family, which from what we hear, was a lot.
Wilma was and continues to be a shining light in a world that can sometimes be filled with darkness. She was a one in a million woman who served as a genuine example of love, selflessness, and forgiveness. Although she is already greatly missed by her friends and family, her beautiful spirit and loving light will guide all of us for years to come.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clyde Duane, brothers, Robert, Clifford, Harold and Francis Sattler; sisters, Dorothy Mounkes, Margaret Wagner, Betty Mounkes and Marian Jones.
Due to COVID-19, private services will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Minnis Chapel, St. John, KS, and a private burial will follow in the Fairview Park Cemetery, St. John, KS. Memorials may be given to Hospice of the Prairie, Dodge City, KS, in care of Minnis Chapel, P.O. Box 34, St. John, KS 67576.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 6, 2020