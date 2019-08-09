|
Yvonne Uteva Vanderpool passed away Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at Hays Medical Center. She was 83.
She was born July 14th, 1936, in Meade, Kansas, to Walter Vanderpool and Iona (Gowens) Vanderpool. She was one of four children.
She married Miran (Sonny) Ward in approx. 1953. They later separated, but they had four children together.
She lived in several different places throughout her life, including Colorado, California, Washington, and New Mexico, but she always returned to Kansas. She owned restaurants and held food service management positions most of her life, including kitchen management stints at NASA Ames Research Center and San Quentin State Prison, both in California.
She was an artistic and imaginative person who enjoyed ceramics, painting, crocheting, writing, and reading. Above all else, though, she was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, great aunt, neighbor, and cherished friend to many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Iona, and her siblings, Walter (Sonny) Vanderpool, Myrtle Shellhamer, and Iona (Peewee) Hamilton. She is survived by her children, Alicia Ward, Joe Ward (and spouse, Sherrie), James (Jim) Ward, and Mark Ward; her grandchildren, Olivia Smith (and spouse, Darren), James Wade, Kirby Wade, Amanda Ward, and Timothy Ward; and her sisters, Wanda Tobin and Kay Mora.
An informal gathering will be held to celebrate Yvonne's life Saturday, August 10th, 2019 in the lower level of the United Methodist Church in Offerle, Kansas.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 9, 2019