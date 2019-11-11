Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Templet Callegan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred Templet Callegan, 87, a native of Belle Rose and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Mildred received her Bachelor's degree from Nicholls State University and Master's degree from Louisiana State University. Mildred taught at Assumption High School in Napoleonville and Samstown Elementary School in White Castle, and was a librarian at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Elementary School in White Castle. She enjoyed genealogy, studying the French language, and attending class reunions. She retired to Thibodaux because she cherished her memories of attending college at Nicholls.

Mildred is survived by two sons, Joey Callegan and Danny Callegan and wife, Michelle; three grandchildren, Haley, Nicholas, and Claire Callegan; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Templet; Templet nieces Jennie Lee Templet, Jill Coupel, Penny and husband Lloyd Matherne, and Kelli Templet; and a host of nieces and nephews on the Callegan side of the family. Mildred is preceded in death by her son, Tommy Callegan, her brother, Roy Templet, and parents, Pierre and Beatrice Melancon Templet. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Paincourtville from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow in the church mausoleum. Mildred Templet Callegan, 87, a native of Belle Rose and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Mildred received her Bachelor's degree from Nicholls State University and Master's degree from Louisiana State University. Mildred taught at Assumption High School in Napoleonville and Samstown Elementary School in White Castle, and was a librarian at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Elementary School in White Castle. She enjoyed genealogy, studying the French language, and attending class reunions. She retired to Thibodaux because she cherished her memories of attending college at Nicholls.Mildred is survived by two sons, Joey Callegan and Danny Callegan and wife, Michelle; three grandchildren, Haley, Nicholas, and Claire Callegan; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Templet; Templet nieces Jennie Lee Templet, Jill Coupel, Penny and husband Lloyd Matherne, and Kelli Templet; and a host of nieces and nephews on the Callegan side of the family. Mildred is preceded in death by her son, Tommy Callegan, her brother, Roy Templet, and parents, Pierre and Beatrice Melancon Templet. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Paincourtville from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow in the church mausoleum. Published in Donaldsonville Chief from Nov. 11 to Nov. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Donaldsonville Chief Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close