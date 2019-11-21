Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 134 Houmas Street Donaldsonville , LA 70346 (225)-473-8122 Visitation 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM St. Jules Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

"Amazing Grace, how sweet the sound." Ruth Georgina Eckerson Dupre, 90, passed away on Friday, November 15 in Thibodaux, La. She was born September 14, 1929 in West New York, New Jersey. During the Great Depression her family moved to Daytona Beach, Florida and it is there they would settle and where Ruth would be raised. She graduated top of her class from Seabreeze High School. She then attended Touro Infirmary School of Nursing in New Orleans to study nursing. While in New Orleans she met her future husband Tommy Dupre. Ruth and Tommy settled in Belle Rose, La. where they started their family and raised nine children. Ruth worked as a registered nurse for many years at Prevost Hospital in Donaldsonville and at Assumption General Hospital in Napoleonville. She enjoyed being with her family, traveling, reading, and gardening. She is survived by her nine children, Steve and Cathy Dupre, Belle Rose; Tommy Dupre, Jr., Belle Rose; Jeff and Erin Dupre, Tuscaloosa, Ala.; Tim and Tonya Dupre, Fairhope, Ala.; Henry and Brenda Dupre, Belle Rose; Alice Capone, Brighton, Colo.; Missy Dupre and Joni Chreene, Keenesburg, Colo.; Julie and Johnny Grabert, Thibodaux; and Matt Dupre, Donaldsonville; and seventeen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Annette Parker, Daytona Beach. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Thomas C. Dupre, Sr.; a grandson, Travis Dupre; parents, Clarence John Eckerson and Alice Mabel Onions Eckerson; and her brother, John Winfield Eckerson. Pallbearers will be her sons and son-in-law. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21 at St. Jules Catholic Church, Belle Rose from 8:30 until Mass of Christian Burial at noon, conducted by her son, Rev. Matt Dupre. Burial in St. Jules Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Donaldsonville ARC, 1030 Clay Street, Donaldsonville, LA 70346 or St. Joseph Seminary College, 75376 River Road, Saint Benedict, LA 70457 or Ascension Catholic Diocesan Regional School, 311 St. Vincent Street, Donaldsonville, LA 70346. Ourso Funeral Home, Donaldsonville, in charge of arrangements.

