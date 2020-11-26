|
BAKE DR ALAN JOHN Late GP of Armthorpe.
Passed away peacefully on
18th November and of Barnby Dun, aged 64 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Colette, adored dad of Emma, also a beloved father in law and grandfather.
He will be so sadly missed by all his family, friends and patients.
Funeral Service and Committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 26th November at 3-30pm.
No flowers by request please, but if desired donations in lieu for Alzheimer's Society, a plate provided
at Rose Hill.
Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake tel 01302 841296.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 26, 2020