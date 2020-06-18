|
|
|
BAKER Alan Passed away peacefully on June 12th after a short illness bravely borne, and of Edenthorpe aged 86 years. Dearly beloved husband of Jean, loving Dad of Martin and David, father-in-law to Andrea and Jackie, a dear grandad
and grandpa, also brother of Margaret.
He will be so sadly missed.
A private family service will take place on Thursday June 25th at Rose Hill Crematorium, 11.20am because of the current circumstances. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu for Parkinson UK, 215 Vauxhall Bridge Road, London, SW1V 1ET.
Enq to B A Wright & Sons, Funeral Directors, Fishlake tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 18, 2020