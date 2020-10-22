|
|
|
Brown Alan Suddenly on 7th October 2020 at Albany house care home aged 86 years.
Much loved Brother of the late Norman, Denise, Marise and Ann.
Alan will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
St Leonard and St Jude church on Thursday 29th October at 1:00pm followed by the committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 2:00pm.
Enquiries to: Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 1 St Martins Avenue, Doncaster, DN5 8HZ Tel: 01302 789788
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 22, 2020