Hopps Alan Stanley Passed peacefully, with family by his side on Saturday 15th August 2020
at Doncaster Royal Infirmary,
aged 84 years.
Very dearly beloved Husband
to Margaret, Father to Paulette
and Step Dad to Angela and Richard,
much loved Grandad and
Great Grandad.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Private funeral service to take
place at Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Alan can be made towards The Stroke Association.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster; telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 27, 2020