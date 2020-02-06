Home

Alan Mellor

Alan Mellor Notice
MELLOR ALAN Of Rossington,
peacefully in hospital
on 26th January 2020, aged 80 years. A former retired fitter at the
Plant Works. The beloved husband of Pat, loving dad of Colin, Angela and Linda and a devoted grandad of Stephen, Sarah, Serena and Zara xxx. Alan will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Michael's Parish Church, Rossington on Tuesday 18th February at 1.00pm followed by Burial at Rose Hill Cemetery. Enquiries to
Co op Funeralcare
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster
Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 6, 2020
