TAYLOR Alan Edward Passed away in Doncaster
Royal Infirmary on Thursday
13th August 2020, aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of Audrey, much loved father of Neil and brother of Joan. Alan will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Wednesday 26th August 2020 at 11.20am.
At family's request, no floral tributes, donations may be made in lieu to
Marie Curie.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ Telephone 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 20, 2020