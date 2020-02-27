|
Weston Alan James Passed away on
26th January 2020, aged 67 years.
(Former teacher at Northfield Primary, Thorne and Bessacarr Primary)
Beloved son of the late Bernard
and Mary, a much loved brother to Deborah and brother in law to Neil.
Alan was a loving uncle and
good friend to many; he will be
sadly missed by all who knew him.
The funeral service and committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium
on Friday 6th March, at 3.40pm.
Family flowers only please by request but, if desired, donations may be made to the Spinal Research Trust,
a collection plate will be
available after the service.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
36 Mill St. Armthorpe Doncaster
01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 27, 2020