Notice Condolences

Alan Wheatley Notice
Wheatley Alan Passed away in hospital on
26th December and of Barnby Dun,
aged 69 years.
Dearly beloved husband of
the late Jennifer also a loving dad,
grandad and brother.
He will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Wednesday 29th January at 2-20pm, no flowers by request please, but if desired, donations in lieu for the Critical Care Unit at Northern General Hospital.
A plate provided at Rose Hill.
Enquiries to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Diretcors Fishlake tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020
