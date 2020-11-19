Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Cowlishaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Cowlishaw

Notice Condolences

Albert Cowlishaw Notice
Cowlishaw Albert
(ex ICI) Passed away peacefully in
hospital on the 6th November 2020,
aged 83 years. A beloved Husband to Valerie, a loving Dad to Sharron, Kevin, Gret and Andrea, also a dear Grandad, Great Grandad and Brother. Albert will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to take place
at The Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 1st December 2020 at 10am.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster.
Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -