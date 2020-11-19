|
Cowlishaw Albert
(ex ICI) Passed away peacefully in
hospital on the 6th November 2020,
aged 83 years. A beloved Husband to Valerie, a loving Dad to Sharron, Kevin, Gret and Andrea, also a dear Grandad, Great Grandad and Brother. Albert will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to take place
at The Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 1st December 2020 at 10am.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster.
Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 19, 2020