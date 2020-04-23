|
Hamilton Albert (Jock) Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 9th April 2020, aged 76 years.
Much loved husband of the late Maggie, dearly loved Dad of Dave, Step Dad to Adrian and the late Terry Wilson
A much loved Brother to Mary and Margaret, Brother-in-law to Geoff, Grandad to Tegan and Theo, Great Grandad to Karly and Lilah-Faith,
and a friend to many.
A private ceremony will take place
with close family present.
All Enquiries to W E Pinder & Son
01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Apr. 23, 2020