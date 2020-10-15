|
|
|
MORRIS Albert Richard
(Sonny) Passed peacefully at the Old Rectory Nursing Home, Armthorpe,
on Saturday 10th October 2020,
aged 89 years.
Dearly beloved father of Richard
and Neil, partner of Julie and
grandad of Sean and Charlotte.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Sonny may be made
to the Old Rectory Nursing Home and Multiple Sclerosis Society UK.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 22nd October 2020 at 10am.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ Telephone 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 15, 2020