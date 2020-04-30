Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Steadman & Sons
3 Balby Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN4 0RB
01302 344444
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Barrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander Barrett

Notice Condolences

Alexander Barrett Notice
BARRETT Alexander Born in Aberdeen in 1949, formerly of Cantley, peacefully passed away on 16th April 2020, aged 70 at DRI.
A much loved brother, father,
uncle, grandad and friend. Alex as
he was known to those closest,
was a proud scotsman.
His burial service will take place
at Rose Hill Cemetery on
Tuesday 12th May at 2pm.
Due to a limitation on numbers of attendees, if you would like to pay your respects the funeral car will be leaving Plantation View Care Home in Cantley at 13.45 passing by Hawthorne Club, before the service at Rose Hill.
Further enquiries to
J Steadman and Sons,
tel 01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -