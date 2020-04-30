|
|
|
BARRETT Alexander Born in Aberdeen in 1949, formerly of Cantley, peacefully passed away on 16th April 2020, aged 70 at DRI.
A much loved brother, father,
uncle, grandad and friend. Alex as
he was known to those closest,
was a proud scotsman.
His burial service will take place
at Rose Hill Cemetery on
Tuesday 12th May at 2pm.
Due to a limitation on numbers of attendees, if you would like to pay your respects the funeral car will be leaving Plantation View Care Home in Cantley at 13.45 passing by Hawthorne Club, before the service at Rose Hill.
Further enquiries to
J Steadman and Sons,
tel 01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Apr. 30, 2020