|
|
|
BENNETT Alice Passed away peacefully on the 13th January 2020 aged 98 years.
The beloved mum of Joan & Jeanette,
a wonderful nana and great-nana.
The funeral service will take place at the Rose Hill Crematorium on Monday 17th February 2020 at 11:40am.
Donations if desired can be made to Cancer Research U.K and a donation box will provided at the service.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens,
Doncaster; Tel - 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 6, 2020