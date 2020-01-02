|
|
|
BARRASS Allan Passed away peacefully in hospital on 9th December and of Stainforth,
aged 83 years.
Dearly beloved Husband of the late Marjorie Edna, loving
Father, Grandad and Great Grandad.
He will be so sadly missed.
Funeral service in St Mary's Parish Church, Stainforth on
Wednesday 8th January at 10:50am, followed by committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
but if desired, donations in lieu for Western Park Hospital, a plate
will be provided at Rose Hill.
Enquiries to B A Wright & Sons Funeral Directors Fishlake
tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 2, 2020