Alma Cardwell

Alma Cardwell Notice
Cardwell Alma Peacefully on 23rd October
and of Askern, aged 80 years.
Darling wife of Derek,
dearly loved Mum of Paul, Maria
and Derek, a devoted Nana and
Great Nana and good friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by all
her loving family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 9th November at 11.40 a.m.
Please note family flowers only
by request but if desired,
donations in lieu may be made to
the nurses of Ward 21, D.R.I. A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 5, 2020
