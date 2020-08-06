|
Pearson Alwyn David
(Crockett) Sadly passed away on
2nd July at his home at Barnby Dun, aged 84 years.
He was a devoted husband to
his late wife Audrey, a loving cousin to Marilyn, a dear friend to Anne
and a good friend to many.
He will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 19th August at 12pm at Arksey Cemetery.
Alwyn David is to be interred with Audrey and due to COVID-19 restrictions the service
will be held at the graveside.
Enquiries to Bramleys Funeral Service tel: 01302 874197.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 6, 2020