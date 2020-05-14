Home

Andrew Dixon Notice
dixon Andrew Passed away at Doncaster Royal Infirmary on 7th May 2020 after a short illness aged 64 years and of Adwick-le-Street.
Beloved husband of Linda.
Much loved father of Liam.
Andy will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Rosehill Crematorium on Friday 22nd May. Attendance is by invite only.
A link to watch a live stream of the service can be obtained on the morning of the funeral from the funeral director.
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 1 St Martin Avenue, Doncaster, DN5 8HZ. Tel: 01302 789788
Published in Doncaster Free Press on May 14, 2020
