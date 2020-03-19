|
Ward Andrew Damian Passed away unexpectedly on
2nd March 2020, aged 59 years.
A loving son to Gordon and Hannah,
a dear brother to Nancy and Duncan and uncle to Matthew, Victoria and Isaac. Andrew will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Our Lady of Sorrows
& St Thomas of Canterbury Church, Mere Lane, Armthorpe on
Thursday 26th March at 12:45pm
followed by committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
36 Mill St. Armthorpe, Doncaster
01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 19, 2020