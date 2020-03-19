Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
36 Mill Street
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 3DL
01302 300 744
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Ward

Notice Condolences

Andrew Ward Notice
Ward Andrew Damian Passed away unexpectedly on
2nd March 2020, aged 59 years.
A loving son to Gordon and Hannah,
a dear brother to Nancy and Duncan and uncle to Matthew, Victoria and Isaac. Andrew will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Our Lady of Sorrows
& St Thomas of Canterbury Church, Mere Lane, Armthorpe on
Thursday 26th March at 12:45pm
followed by committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
36 Mill St. Armthorpe, Doncaster
01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -