|
|
|
Wood Andrew Michael
'Andy' Passed away on the
21st December 2019, aged 55 years. The much loved Son of Brian and Janice and Brother of Mark.
Always in our hearts.
Funeral service to take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster, on Wednesday 5th February 2020 at 1.40pm. Family flowers by request only, donations in lieu may be made to the Alzheimer's Society. All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Edlington Lane, Doncaster DN12 1BU;
Telephone 01709 861447
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020