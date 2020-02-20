|
|
|
Wood Andrew Brian and family would like to take this opportunity to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives and friends for all the messages of sympathy, cards of condolence, the very generous donations(£300) given on behalf of the Alzheimer's Society, during their recent sad loss. Particular thanks are extended to Canon Ian Smith for his comforting service and my personal thanks to Bernadette Garvey of
Co-op Funeralcare for her caring
and professional service.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 20, 2020