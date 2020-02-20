Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Wood

Notice

Andrew Wood Notice
Wood Andrew Brian and family would like to take this opportunity to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives and friends for all the messages of sympathy, cards of condolence, the very generous donations(£300) given on behalf of the Alzheimer's Society, during their recent sad loss. Particular thanks are extended to Canon Ian Smith for his comforting service and my personal thanks to Bernadette Garvey of
Co-op Funeralcare for her caring
and professional service.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -