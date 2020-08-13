|
Couch Ann Passed away peacefully on 8th August 2020,
aged 77 years.
Ann was a much loved wife of Leo. Dearly loved Mum of Sue, Philip and Stephen, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and a friend to many.
The Funeral Service will take place
on Friday 21st August 2020 at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 1pm.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in Ann's memory
for the work of DonMentia.
All Enquiries to W E Pinder & Son,
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 13, 2020