Harrison Ann
(nee Miles) Passed away peacefully at home on
the 6th August 2020, aged 79 years.
Loving Wife to her late husband John, devoted Mother of Tony and loyal Friend to many. Ann will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Family flowers only. Donations can be made in lieu of The British Heart Foundation, a collection plate will
be provided after the service.
Funeral service to take place at
The Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 25th August 2020 at 12.00pm
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster. Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 20, 2020