Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Harrison

Notice Condolences

Ann Harrison Notice
Harrison Ann
(nee Miles) Passed away peacefully at home on
the 6th August 2020, aged 79 years.
Loving Wife to her late husband John, devoted Mother of Tony and loyal Friend to many. Ann will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Family flowers only. Donations can be made in lieu of The British Heart Foundation, a collection plate will
be provided after the service.
Funeral service to take place at
The Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 25th August 2020 at 12.00pm

All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster. Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -